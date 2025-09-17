Congress faces pressure to extend health insurance tax credits before year-end expiration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Bipartisan support is growing in Congress to extend tax credits that have made health insurance more affordable for millions of Americans since the COVID-19 pandemic, but time is running out as the credits are set to expire at the end of the year.

The tax credits benefit low- and middle-income people who purchase health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. In Tennessee alone, enrollment has grown to more than 642,000 people in 2025.

Dr. Amy Gordon Bono is among healthcare professionals sounding the alarm about the potential impact of losing these subsidies.

"At a time when we need economic stability desperately, this is going to be an earthquake for so many Americans," Gordon Bono said.

The physician says she's already seeing patient concerns firsthand.

"I asked a patient this morning is she worried about what's going to become of her premiums," Gordon Bono said.

Since the pandemic, the tax credits have kept health insurance affordable for millions on the Affordable Care Act. The Congressional Budget Office indicates that millions of people will become uninsured due to marketplace and Medicaid cuts if the credits expire.

The CBO projects that 4.2 million people will lose marketplace coverage because the legislation fails to extend the premium tax credit enhancements.

"It means that millions of Americans are going to see their health care insurance premiums double," Gordon Bono said.

"These are tax premium credits that are going to hardworking Americans, self-employed Americans, people who are really trying to be very mobile in this economy and try to really power even rural economies," Gordon Bono said.

The financial impact would be severe for families across income levels, according to data from the group Keep Americans Covered. A family of four making $125,000 would pay $7,700 more annually. A 60-year-old couple earning $80,000 would see their bill spike $17,500. Even a family of four earning $64,000 would pay $2,600 more.

Gordon Bono warns that the consequences extend beyond individual finances.

"They wait to the last minute to go to the ER, which drives up costs for everybody, drives up wait times for everybody," Gordon Bono said.

Congress has twice extended the subsidies previously. However, with government funding set to expire on September 30, the future of these tax credits remains unclear.

"This is just another way that the ACA is under attack. Our congressional leaders need to do better," Gordon Bono said.

Gordon Bono says it's time for lawmakers to act now.

This story was reported on-air and written by reporter Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.