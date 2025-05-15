Congressman calls for investigation into Mayor Freddie O'Connell's actions on ICE arrests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee Congressman Andy Ogles is calling for federal investigations into Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell, alleging the mayor is interfering with Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Ogles, who represents the state’s 5th District, said he will formally request that the House Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees open inquiries into whether Mayor O’Connell directed city agencies to obstruct or monitor ICE activity.

The congressman claims O’Connell instructed local police to report any communication with federal immigration authorities and encouraged the public to file complaints against officers who cooperate with ICE.

He shared those concerns with Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Wednesday.

During a recent Homeland Security briefing, Ogles questioned Noem on whether public officials who hinder ICE operations are committing a crime. She confirmed those actions could be considered criminal.

Ogles publicly accused Mayor O’Connell of using his office to shield undocumented immigrants and block lawful enforcement efforts.

Earlier in the week, DHS released a statement criticizing the mayor for supporting what they described as “pro-illegal” policies. Mayor O’Connell issued his own statement defending the city’s approach. He said Nashville is focused on reducing crime and arresting gang members without separating families or disrupting the broader community.

No formal investigation has been launched yet, but Ogles said he plans to move forward with the request.