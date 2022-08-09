Congressman Jim Cooper endorses Sen. Heidi Campbell for his seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Outgoing Congressman Jim Cooper endorsed state Sen. Heidi Campbell for his seat.

Cooper is retiring as Nashville's representative after the legislature redrew the lines for the Fifth Congressional District. The endorsement comes after the Aug. 4 primary. Campbell didn't face any opposition.

“Heidi Campbell is the best choice for Congress this fall. She's a mom and a mayor and, best of all, she's got common sense just like you and me,” Cooper said. “She knows America is the greatest nation on earth but has gotten on the wrong track. Heidi has the courage and wisdom to get us back on track. She will make us proud.”

The new District 5 takes shape with six counties: south Davidson, east Williamson, west Wilson, pieces of Lewis, parts of Maury and a slice of Marshall County. Previously, the district concentrated on Nashville.

Campbell will face former Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles in November.