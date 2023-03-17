Connecticut man arrested in connection with bomb threat at the Hendersonville library

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Connecticut man is in custody Thursday night after authorities charged him for allegedly making a bomb threat toward the Hendersonville Public Library this week.

Police said the man, Mark H. Frakl, sent at least 14 emails from the same account over a relatively short period of time. The messages referenced death and blowing up the building. The threats came at a tumultuous time for the library after staff were accused by Kirk Cameron and others of being "rude" to him at a book event more than a month ago. As a result, the Sumner County Library Board fired the library director Wednesday, a day after Frakl allegedly sent bomb threats to the library.

"As of this time, investigators have not revealed any ties between Frakl and entities within the state of Tennessee," said Commander Scott Ryan, with the Hendersonville Police Department. "These crimes were perpetrated over a long distance, which is not a barrier to the prosecution of serious offenses in Sumner County, Tennessee. As always, please remain aware of your surroundings and contact police if you observe suspicious behavior."

Frakl will be extradited to Tennessee from Connecticut. He is charged with a false report (bomb threat) and harassment. Ryan said no other information would be released Thursday night, including a mug shot.