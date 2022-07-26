LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In a community in La Vergne, neighbors say homes are being shaken and cars destroyed.

They're blaming the damage on blasting from construction and they want it to stop.

The City of La Vergne posted a media release on its Facebook page acknowledging the complaints and asking the State Fire Marshal to investigate.

"There's blasting every day, daily, but yesterday was really powerful. There were flying rocks and one actually hit our neighbor's ceiling, went through and one landed in front of my yard. It's about a 10-pound rock," said Cam Chittaphong.

Chittaphong said the blasting is not only shaking her home but tossing rocks into her yard.

"It’s not pebbles, there are huge rocks," Chitaphong said.

It's not unusual to see construction all around Middle Tennessee but in La Vergne, neighbors say enough is enough.

"My worry is that someone is going to get hurt and it’s not going to hit a house or a car, it’s going to hit a body," Chittaphong said.

Woodland Hills neighbors say these rocks have crashed through roofs and bounced off cars, causing a lot of damage.

"When you blast and get shakes, but it would take a whole lot more shaking to hurt your house than what they're doing. But the rocks flying, that’ll hurt your house, that'll do something right," said Lawrence Ingold.

The blasting is coming from the Highpoint 24 site on Blaire Road.

"I mean, they're doing blast, they're going to have to, right? So, understanding that there was a mistake somehow, you know, rocks that size come flying over the hill. What is that a mile?" Ingold said.

Since the project began in August 2021, the State Fire Marshal has investigated 17 complaints related to it.

A spokesperson said the previous complaints were related to vibrations, which were all found to be within state standards as well as one violation related to an expired blaster's license.

The state is also investigating a complaint made related to blasting that occurred as recently as Monday.

"We just need to know when it’s going to end because there’s been foundation damages, my walls have been cracked, our ceilings and stuff like that," said Chittaphong.

NewsChannel 5 has reached out to the construction company permitted to do the blasting and are waiting for a response.