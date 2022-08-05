Construction crew tries to save victim trapped in crashed car in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — When most drivers see a crash, they might look and just keep going. But not one team of workers heading home after a shift.

Workers with Apex Builders of Nashville left a build in College Grove and took Interstate 840 to head home when they say they noticed a car speeding fast by them.

They say the next time they saw that car, it lost control, crashed and flipped upside down in the median strip.

"The car was flipped over so me and the guys were like ‘yo, let’s go help.’ So we got out of the car, but the car was fully flipped over," said Heiden Flores.

Flores says the driver was going well over 100 miles an hour.

He says they got out of their vehicles and ran over to the scene, flipping the car over on its side to help the unconscious driver trapped inside.

"I went in there and tried to see if there were any kids or anything."

The crew say more people stopped and helped, even a nurse who checked to see if the driver had a pulse.

They stood there holding the car upright for about 15 minutes until the first responders arrived.

"It sounds like something they would do," said Will Perry, Apex President.

When emergency crews arrived, the builders stood there another 15 minutes holding the car up and stabilizing it so firefighters could get the trapped driver out.

Perry says these actions by his team are the reason why he hired them.

"There’s 12 of us, and we’re together every day — 10, 12 hours a day. It really doesn’t surprise me at all to see that happen just because I see what they do every day."

Sadly, the driver didn't make it, but this crew was glad they tried to save him.

"We just wanted to help out because we thought he was probably like injured and we thought maybe we could save somebody's life," Flores said.

Tennessee Highway Patrol says the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

