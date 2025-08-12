Construction on the Music City Loop could start as early as this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — New details are emerging about The Boring Company’s Music City Loop, a high-speed underground tunnel that would connect downtown Nashville to the airport.

The company has now released an updated timeline for the project.

TBC has confirmed the Music City Loop project is still in the design phase, with site preparation for its first Tunnel Boring Machine near the Tennessee State Capitol continuing through September.

Three more launch sites are planned, and the company says it’s in talks with property owners to finalize station locations. Those discussions that could influence the final route. The proposed loop would connect downtown Nashville to BNA, with future segments planned.

Pending permit approval and final design, tunneling could begin in the fourth quarter of 2025. The first operational section is targeted to open in early 2027, with additional parts of the route coming online throughout that year.

TBC says its machines are equipped to handle Nashville’s hard rock and that advanced monitoring will ensure safe construction.