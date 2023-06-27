Construction project is causing parking lot problems for local bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — Nashville has been experiencing a rapid transformation in recent years, with new buildings and homes springing up throughout the city.

However, along with this growth comes a set of challenges that have started to affect local businesses, highlighting the changing face of the city.

One such establishment feeling the impact is Bobby's Idle Hour, a popular bar that has been a fixture in Nashville since 1978.

Over the years, the bar has been forced to relocate multiple times due to development.

The most recent move occurred in December 2020 after the lease was not renewed. This move forced the bar to settle in its current location on Music Row.

"We’ve been pushed out a couple other buildings," Josh Distad, the owner of the bar, said.

The current new location has brought about unforeseen problems for Bobby's Idle Hour, primarily due to construction activities in the area.

Distad has expressed concerns about the deteriorating parking lot, which has become a problem with all the construction equipment. Vehicles also frequently use the lot without permission.

Distad claims that crews from RG Anderson construction and subcontractors have been utilizing his parking lot as a convenient place to park their trucks and equipment for over a year, causing significant inconveniences for his customers.

"Our parking lot is deteriorating because of all this, the Bobcats coming by, having dump trucks parked out there and 18 wheelers. We shouldn't have to be looking out for 11,000-pound loads get dropped off in our parking lot," Distad said.

Despite Distad's repeated calls to stop the use of his parking lot, the construction crews have continued to ignore his pleas.

The situation reached a boiling point when an 18-wheeler was caught on camera driving on the bar's property.

"We've had issues in the parking in our lot, dropping stuff off in our lot. They don't go through and sweep for nails. They know they’re not allowed to use our lot, whether we're in operation or not in operation, but it's been a continuous problem with them just doing whatever they want," Distad said.

He feels frustrated by the lack of consideration shown by RG Anderson, a local company that should be looking out for fellow local businesses.

The company did send a statement apologizing.

R.G. Anderson Company, Inc. is building a project on Music Row at the intersection of 16th Ave South and Grand. Because of the nature of the streets, parking is tight in the area. Our site managers have instructed all personnel and subcontractors working on this project not to park in business lots.



Additionally, the project site is fenced, and we have emphasized the importance that major deliveries be coordinated , so we can acquire the appropriate lane closure permits and traffic control to mitigate the impacts to the neighborhood businesses and residents.



Unfortunately, yesterday morning, a truck delivering the elevators for the project unloaded them, in the incorrect location, which also happened to be in the alley next to Bobby’s Idle Hour. We sincerely apologize for any impact this incident may have had on Bobby’s Idle Hour, its vendors, or employees, prior to its opening at noon yesterday.





R.G. Anderson Company

Distad says if resolution isn't resolved soon, he would have to take legal actions.

