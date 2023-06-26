Construction road closures will be suspended during 4 of July for smoother travel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In Tennessee, more than 968,000 residents are likely to take a holiday road trip for the 4 of July this year, according to AAA. That's 27,000 more than last year.

However, travelers in Tennessee should not be worried about being delayed by construction or road blocks.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation is suspending all construction-related road closures on interstates and state routes from Saturday, July 1, to Wednesday, July 5.

“With so many people traveling on and around the Fourth of July, we want to do all we can to ensure they reach their destinations safely and without necessary delays,” TDOT Commissioner, Butch Eley, said. “We are doing so by suspending lane closures during this busy holiday travel time.”

Work zone speed limits will still be in place, and workers may still be on-site in some construction zones.