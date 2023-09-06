Construction underway for new development on the 'Rock Block'

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Music historian Don Cusic recalls going to the Gold Rush after catching a show at the Exit/In.

"Oh yeah, I was here almost every night," he said while standing outside the former restaurant.

But like its neighbors, most of the restaurant is now in rubble.

"The heart and soul of the Rock Block is still beating, but it is close to being flat-lined," said Cusic.

Now developers are hoping to breathe new life into the area.

"It's such a cool, under-appreciated area so close to Vanderbilt and the hospitals that we're hoping it's going to be as vibrant as it was back in the day," said Minister of Culture for the Elliston Place Soda Shop, Jim Myers.

Giarratana Development has begun demolition on a stretch of buildings located on the 'Rock Block.' The area is located on the block between 21st Ave N and Louise Ave.

Giarratana is the same developer behind the re-reconstruction of the Elliston Place Soda shop in 2020.

"He loved the place and said, 'hey do you guys need some help?' and eventually he bought the soda shop to save it," Myers said.

The goal is to re-develop the row of retail spaces. Behind them will be a towering 90-unit apartment building.

"The apartments act as sort of a draw for retail, and the retail acts as a draw for the apartments," said Development Director for Giarratana Development, Ted Kromer.

To do that, crews demolished most of the buildings. He said thousands of the bricks torn down during demolition will be used again in reconstruction.

"We're trying to keep as much as we can of the old facade, duplicate the new with the old," said Kromer.

As Cusic looks around, he sees a shell of what used to be, but he has faith the 'Rock Block' has not seen its final act.

"There's always hope. There's always hope," said Cusic. "It may not be factual, it may not make sense sometimes, but it's always hope."

Construction is expected to be completed next fall.