Construction Worker Charged With Criminal Homicide In Co-Worker's Death

FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A Columbia man has been charged with criminal homicide in the death of a co-worker.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened on August 22 when 29-year-old Johnny Kelly allegedly threw a paver stone at 26-year-old Circo Alberto Silver.

According to investigators, the two men were part of a construction crew that was working at a home in Thompson’s Station.

The victim suffered head injuries and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Kelly was initially charged with aggravated assault in the case. However, that charge was upgraded after Silver died Tuesday night.

Kelly's bond was set at $600,000. A court appearance scheduled for Wednesday morning has been reset for September.

