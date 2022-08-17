Contracting company causes $100K damage to Interstate 24 gantry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A contracting company that was there to clean the drains on Interstate 24 hit the new gantry Tuesday morning on the roadway.

The incident happened at mile marker 53. A gantry is typically a bridge-like overhead structure supporting equipment.

"We’re looking at possibly $75,000-$100,000 worth of damage," TDOT spokesperson Rebekah Hammonds said. "But details of the exact cost and the extent of the damage are still being determined as we investigate and see how quickly we can get a new truss and what it could mean for the project as a whole."

At least 67 gantries have been installed for the I-24 Smart corridor project.