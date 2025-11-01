Convicted felon arrested after stolen car, gun and drugs found on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A convicted felon is back behind bars after police say he was caught driving a stolen car with a stolen gun and multiple types of drugs inside.

According to Metro Nashville Police, detectives with the Violent Crimes Division stopped 39-year-old Kareem Kimbro overnight on Murfreesboro Pike after spotting him in a Dodge Charger reported stolen just a day earlier. The car was also displaying a temporary tag registered to a Honda.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Dept. Kareem Kimbro

Detectives said Kimbro was arrested on Carroll Street after exiting the vehicle. Inside, officers found an AR pistol that had been reported stolen in 2023 from Airport Center Drive. They also discovered a bag containing cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA pills, and a scale.

Kimbro now faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft, theft of a firearm, altering a license plate, and several gun and drug-related offenses. His bond was set at $206,000.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.