Convicted Felon Arrested; Allegedly Shot At Teen

Haze
HI: -°
LO: 40°
Shar-Rod Marks, age 24, of Nashville
Marleighna Townsel, age 20, of Nashville
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - A convicted felon was arrested again after police said he shot at a teenager.
The shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of 9th Avenue North in Franklin.
Police said they found the intended 19-year-old female victim unharmed.
The vehicle the suspect was riding in was found by officers on Interstate 65 North. Backup was called in, and authorities tried to stop the vehicle.
The driver tried to evade police, but eventually she pulled over south of Old Hickory Boulevard.
Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Shar-Rod Marks. He was a passenger in the vehicle.
Marks was charged with aggravated assault, evading arrest, possession of a handgun by a felon, and tampering with evidence.
Reports stated Marks and the teen he allegedly shot at were previously acquainted.
The driver of the vehicle was identified as 20-year-old Marleighna Townsel. She was charged with evading arrest, driving without a license, marijuana possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A court date was pending for Marks. Townsel has been scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. on March 1.