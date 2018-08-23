Convicted Felon Arrested by Metro Undercover Detectives

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville undercover detectives arrested a convicted felon and seized cocaine, heroin and guns.

Eric D. White, 39, was arrested Thursday when detectives executed a search warrant of an apartment on 41st Avenue North in Nashville.

During the search, the found 7.1 grams of cocaine, 1.8 grams of heroin, digital scales, and two loaded nine millimeter handguns.

White, who has multiple felony drug, weapons and assault convictions, was charged with felony drug possession and two counts of felon in possession of a weapon. He was held in lieu of $77,000 bond.