FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man wanted by Franklin Police for multiple counts of sexual battery has been arrested.

Joshua Jaco, who was named one of the city's most wanted in May is already a convicted felon and was wanted for two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure.

Franklin Police

This stemmed from a case in 2021.

The 39-year-old was captured by authorities on Monday in Miami, and is now awaiting extradition back to Franklin.