Convicted felon who shot at MNPD detective faces new drug charges

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Otis Beach
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Convicted cocaine and gun felon Otis Beach, who police say shot directly at a Metro Nashville Police Department detective Friday, is now facing multiple drug charges in addition to attempted murder.

According to MNPD, a search of Beach’s Centreboard Court home led to the discovery of 33 pounds of fentanyl, 4.7 pounds of cocaine, 3.4 pounds of marijuana, and $51,000 in cash.

Police say Beach was serving a 10-year probated sentence when he shot at the detective, who was not injured.

