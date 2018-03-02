Convicted Killer Back Behind Bars
Laquintaze Buford Arrested After Chase
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A convicted killer is back behind bars Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police said Laquintaze Buford was on the run for weeks.
The 24-year-old man was sentenced to a 10 year probated sentence last year on a second degree murder charge. The charge was in connection with the shooting death of Michael Elliot at the Cumberland Apartments in 2012.
As of mid-February, Buford's probation officer nor the police department could find him. But, officers were able to catch up with him Thursday night in Bordeaux.
According to his arrest affidavit, North Precinct officers saw Buford and asked him to step out of his car. But, officers said Buford sped off in the car, but eventually jumped out of it and ran away through backyards. Officers caught up with Buford after about a mile, holding him at gunpoint in someone's yard.
Detectives believe that Buford is tied to other crimes that he's committed while on probation.
Buford was booked into jail on a $4,500 bond.