Convicted sex offender facing new charges after being found in bed with teen

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFTV) — Metro Police say a convicted sex offender is now facing charges for having sex with a teenager after officers found him in bed with a 13-year-old girl in a vacant apartment.

46-year-old Antwan Cowan is facing three counts of aggravated statutory rape.

After being caught in bed in one of the units at James Cayce Homes on S. 8th Street, he admitted to detectives he had sex with the teen at least three times in the two weeks they've known each other.

Cowan had already been convicted of two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure back in 2010.

The teen had been reported as a runaway several different times, and had been picked up and returned home by police multiple times as well.

Now, the Department of Children's Services is following up.

