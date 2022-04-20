Cookeville business dinged for USDA violations in selling exotic animals

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cookeville business is now under fire after the United States Department of Agriculture reported violations in relation to its handling of exotic animals.

The report — taken in early March — noted concerns in Wilson Horse and Mule Sale Inc's care of zebras, bison and camels. The inspection report also took concern with its enclosure of cats, dogs and guinea pigs.

Here are the report's findings:

Failing to provide an acutely injured zebra who was unable to get up or move his back legs with timely emergency veterinary care

Failing to appropriately diagnose and treat a zebra with fresh-looking wounds on his lower left leg

Hitting bison directly on the face and head with the end of a 5-foot stick

Failing to erect barriers between the public and a young camel who showed signs of agitation, including swaying back and forth and crying out, as people crowded around to touch him and take photographs

Failing to maintain sanitary and dry enclosures with two water buffaloes

Two guinea pig enclosures had inefficient ventilation

The business' website said the facility used to house animals is 44 acres with two acres in an enclosed barn.