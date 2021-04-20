Cookeville man arrested by FBI agents on charges relating to US Capitol riot

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Cookeville man is facing charges relating to the U.S. Capitol riot on January 6.

FBI agents took 56-year-old Michael Timbrook into custody on Tuesday morning.

He's been charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Timbrook will appear before a U.S. Magistrate Judge in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney - Middle District of Tennessee released the following pictures allegedly of Timbrook on January 6, 2021.

The Office of the U.S. Attorney - Middle District of Tennessee Justice Department officials say Michael Timbrook breached the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

At least 11 Tennesseans have already been charged in connection to the riot.