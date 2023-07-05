Cookeville PD host human trafficking safety and awareness training

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Each year, millions of men, women, and children are trafficked. Your help is needed to identify victims and support them as they get the help they need.

Cookeville Police and Willow Bend Farms, a resource for trafficking survivors, will host an internet safety and awareness training next week.

At this training, you can learn about how to spot victims of trafficking, and how to get them help.

The training is Thursday, July 16th from 6 to 9 p.m. at Cookeville PD headquarters.

You can reserve a spot for free.