Cookeville uses signs to discourage panhandling

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Cookeville is addressing a growing issue of panhandling by posting signs throughout the city encouraging people to donate to organizations rather than individuals.

Mayor Ricky Shelton addressed the topic on his Facebook page, saying, "I’ve received dozens of messages and emails of concern and frustration from citizens about the rapid rise of panhandling."

In the press release, Shelton said panhandling has increased throughout the city and explained what the city has been doing to curb the issue.

Those efforts include the work of the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency’s Substance Abuse Solutions, local funding for various other programs to help those in need, investments in the Cookeville Rescue Mission as well as multiple other programs.

He said the city even "pursued legislation to amend state statutes to provide some authority for local governments to regulate camping and panhandling on public property. State Representative Ryan Williams and State Senator Paul Bailey supported and sponsored this legislation. The legislation passed in the State House but failed in the Senate."

Shelton went on to encourage residents to help those in need by donating to these organizations.

"One of the positive attributes of this community is the caring and giving nature of our residents. We again encourage those that want to assist to do so by choosing to give to the many local organizations that can and do provide the valuable social services to those in need."

Read the mayor's full press release and statement below.