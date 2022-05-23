Watch
Cooler start to the work week with rain chances

Posted at 7:00 PM, May 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-22 20:00:33-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — I hope you enjoyed the cooler weather this afternoon! After seeing highs in the low 90s Saturday, temperatures struggled to make it to the 60s and 70s today.

Overnight a few showers will be possible, especially to the southeast into Monday morning. Tomorrow will once again be cool with highs only in the low 70s with a mostly cloudy sky.

This week will be unsettled with chances for rain each day. Tuesday, a warm front will lift northward across the area, bringing a chance for more showers and storms during the evening hours.

The best chance for more widespread rain and storms across our area will be Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front moves through. Rain totals look to be between 1-3 inches.

After the rain moves out Thursday, we look to be dry and warmer heading into Memorial Day weekend!

