CoolSprings Galleria welcomes back Black Santa for holiday season

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — In the midst of the festive cheer, CoolSprings Galleria is ushering in the holiday season with a special touch this year — a Santa Claus who reflects the diversity of the community.

From Nov. 9 to the 13, families have the opportunity to meet a Kris Kringle who breaks away from tradition, offering a unique and heartwarming experience for visitors.

For many families, the annual visit to the mall for photos with Santa is a cherished tradition.

However, this year, CoolSprings Galleria aimed to ensure that all members of the community, particularly those in the Black community, felt represented and included in the festivities.

Vivienne, 9, who was eager to share her Christmas wishes with Santa, expressed her excitement about meeting a Santa who looks like her.

"It was great. This is the first time I ever had a Black Santa, so I’m very happy that I did it," she said.

Vivienne's joy was not just about her wish for a fuzzy hat but also about seeing a Santa who resonates with her cultural identity.

"Usually, all the Santas that I met are white, and my mom is Black," she shared.

The initiative to introduce a diverse Santa experience has been met with appreciation and enthusiasm from the community.

Tyson Terrell is a parent who brought his eight-month-old son Adonis for a photo.

"I think it's huge, especially for us because it's extremely hard to find something like that, even getting a Black Santa, Black angels for the Christmas tree. So, it's just remarkable," Terrell said.

Playing the role of Santa is James D, who has been embodying the spirit of St. Nick since 2013. For him, the opportunity to bring joy to children, regardless of their race, is a dream come true.

"I never even dreamed of doing this. I always loved kids from the time that I can think. I always love bringing joy to them, making them laugh," said James D.

He acknowledged the importance of representation, noting that there are Santas all over the world, each reflecting the diversity of their respective communities.

As the Black Santa at CoolSprings Galleria spreads joy and warmth, he will be available for visits until Monday so make sure you reservea spot soon.

Following his stay at the mall, he plans to embark on a journey to six different locations, continuing to bring holiday cheer to families far and wide.

