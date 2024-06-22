Watch Now
Cordell Hull Bridge will be closed next week for its annual inspection

Road Closure
Posted at 11:29 AM, Jun 22, 2024

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT wants you to be aware of a road closure this upcoming week.

The Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County will be closed for its annual inspection.

This will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day from Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28.

You're urged to use SR 24/US 70N and SR 25/Carthage Bypass to navigate around the closure.

