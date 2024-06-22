Cordell Hull Bridge will be closed next week for its annual inspection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — TDOT wants you to be aware of a road closure this upcoming week.
The Cordell Hull Bridge in Smith County will be closed for its annual inspection.
This will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day from Monday, June 24 to Friday, June 28.
You're urged to use SR 24/US 70N and SR 25/Carthage Bypass to navigate around the closure.
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Amy: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/b9/b6/1408516a4a91b97639b178fc1ba9/amy-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Amidst their own grief and facing hatred these gentlemen worked to save lives. Forrest Sanders brings us a history lesson that's ripple effects are still evident across Nashville.
-Carrie Sharp