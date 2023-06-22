Watch Now
Cordell Hull building shut down after envelopes were reportedly received with white powder substance

Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 14:36:10-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Cordell Hull Building has been shut down as Republican leadership reportedly received envelopes with a white powder substance.

"The letters contained obvious threats made by a liberal activist specifically targeting Republicans. The sixth floor of the Cordell Hull Building remains on lockdown while Homeland Security and first responders investigate. All employees and members in the building are safe," a statement from the House GOP said.

This is a breaking news situation, we will update as more information comes in.

