Core Civic's Trousdale Turner warden resigns during federal investigation

The warden of Core Civic's Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility has resigned.

A spokesperson from the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed Vince Vantell resigned from CoreCivic on March 21.

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center is a private prison owned by CoreCivic, which is headquartered in Brentwood. The state contracts the company to run the prison, and its current contract with Tennessee runs until June 2026. The facility opened in 2016 on the campus of a nuclear reactor that never opened in Hartsville. More than 2,000 men who are inmates live there.

The prison is now under federal investigation, but the state comptroller's office has sent warnings to officials for years that the facility was troublesome.

It's not clear where President Donald Trump's Department of Justice is on the case. President Joe Biden's administration opened the case in summer 2024.

