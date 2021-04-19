Watch
CoreCivic to settle shareholders lawsuit for $56 million

Rogelio V. Solis/AP
FILE - This Aug. 16, 2018, file photo shows the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility operated by CoreCivic in Tutwiler, Miss. Private prison operator CoreCivic announced on Friday, April 16, 2021, that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a shareholders' lawsuit for $56 million. The suit claimed the Tennessee-based company inflated stock prices by misrepresenting the quality and value of its services. Corecivic has said the allegations are untrue. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
Posted at 1:57 PM, Apr 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-19 14:57:16-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Private prison operator CoreCivic says it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a shareholders lawsuit for $56 million.

The suit claimed the Tennessee-based company inflated stock prices by misrepresenting the quality and value of its services. Corecivic has said that's not true, but in a news release on the potential settlement, the company says it has agreed to pay $56 million payment in exchange for a dismissal of the case and full release of all claims.

The settlement must still be approved by a judge. A jury trial had been scheduled to begin on May 10.

