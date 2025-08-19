Cornelia Fort Airpark holding final concert of 10 year celebration this weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — This week the Cornelia Fort Airpark is holding their last show of the year, and they're celebrating a huge milestone at the same time. They're celebrating 10 years of concerts and community.

Saturday will be the final show of the year, and they're expecting a huge turnout. Kids 15 and under can attend for free. The final concert will filled with a unique blend of live music, local food, craft beers and family-friendly activities.

Music performances include artists like JesseLee Jones & Brazilbilly, Nathan Kalish & his Derechos, and Wily. Proceeds from the concert series support a wide range of initiatives aimed at enhancing Shelby Park and Bottoms.

Click here to purchase tickets.

