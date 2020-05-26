Federal coronavirus testing plan puts burden on states
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Registered nurse Raquel Hernandez places a nose swab into a test tube for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site at the Murray County Expo Center in Sulphur, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The testing was performed by staff from District Eight of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
The Trump administration’s new strategy for coronavirus testing puts much of the burden on states while promising to provide supplies such as swabs and material to transport specimens.
The plan, which was delivered Sunday to members of Congress, has drawn harsh criticism from top congressional Democrats. They say the administration “still does not have a serious plan for increasing testing to stop the spread of the virus.”
The 81-page document from the Department of Health and Human Services comes as the U.S. death toll from the pandemic is approaching 100,000.
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.