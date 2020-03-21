Filthy lucre: Paper money shunned for fear of virus spread

This picture taken with a slow shutter speed shows an electronic billboard information as traveler's advice about the coronavirus at the arrival hall from Beijing at Charles de Gaulle airport, north of Paris, early Monday, Jan. 27, 2020. France's government announced Sunday it will repatriate up to hundreds of French citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of a deadly new virus. (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)
In a world suffering a pandemic, cash is no longer king.
A growing number of businesses and individuals worldwide have stopped using banknotes in fear that physical currency, handled by tens of thousands of people over their useful life, could be a vector for the spreading the coronavirus.
While public officials and health experts have said that the risk to transfer the virus person-to-person through the use of banknotes is small, it has not stopped businesses from refusing to accept currency and some countries from urging their citizens to stop using banknotes altogether.
