Corps of Engineers is keeping an eye on water levels in the Cumberland ahead of Francine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers expects remnants of Hurricane Francine will likely hit the Cumberland River Basin tomorrow, Sep. 12 through Sunday, Sep. 15.

They are monitoring the situation to be sure everyone remains safe — asking that over the next few days everyone exercise caution around the water. They expect rainfall totals from one to four inches, with the heaviest rainfall near the western part of the Basin.

However, because of the recent drought they don't expect high rises in water levels.

“Due to the recent drought conditions, water levels are low throughout the Cumberland River Basin, giving us additional capacity to manage the expected incoming weather over the next few days,” said Robert Dillingham, acting chief of water management for the Nashville District. “However; it’s important to note that flash flooding in unregulated streams remains possible, especially in urban areas.”

The Corps of Engineers manage 10 dams and four locks in the Cumberland River Basin — all a unified system — meant to help reduce flood risk and stabilize the river.

Officials are asking anyone who lives near the water or plans to be near water to be cautious over the next few days.

"All of our flood risk management projects are currently functioning as intended,” said Lt. Col. Robert Green, USACE Nashville District commander. “If you are planning on being on or near the water over the next few days, we urge the public to use caution and be prepared for sudden water condition changes and direct any immediate emergency needs to local emergency services.”

If you want to have more information handy about how to prepare for floods, you can visit their recommended preparation website.