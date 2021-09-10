Corps of Engineers taking proposals for Percy Priest Lake development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Army Corps of Engineers is ready to talk business with folks about developing part of the Percy Priest Lake area.

It's due in part to the renewed interest from people who are getting out more and enjoying the great outdoors. Not just in the Nashville area but across the country. They're focusing on the Cook Recreation area in Hermitage.

The Corps of Engineers wants proposals about rehabbing and modernizing the area - to enhance the outdoor experience and then operating the area and maintaining it.

The multi-purpose Cook Rec area is on the eastern side of Percy Priest Lake.

Nashville Area operations Manager Freddie Bell said in a statement: "This is not an attempt to compete with nor open the door to a marina or water park; that is not our plan. This is not a build to suit initiative. Marina or Theme Park style submissions will not be accepted."

The Corps says they really want to keep the same type of things they've had in the past, just improve them and add more of them. For example: more trails, more picnic tables, and more beach areas.

They're taking proposals through January 10.

