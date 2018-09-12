Correctional Officer Accused Of Smuggling Contraband Into Jail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A correctional officer has been arrested after allegedly helping an inmate smuggle contraband into jail.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, CoreCivic Officer Liberty Bryson faces seven felony charges in the case.

The alleged incident happened Saturday at the Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility and was caught on camera.

Bryson has been accused of going with an inmate to get packages of contraband that were thrown over a security fence.

The packages were tossed into a fenced-in basketball court -- two made it on the court, while another fell in a grassy area by an outer fence.

The package that didn't make it was later discovered by someone on the staff. That led to an investigation.

Officials said the packages contained marijuana, heroin, cocaine, rolling papers, cigarillos and a cell phone.