Could it snow this weekend? We have to wait and see

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you didn't get your fill of snow last week, you've got another chance to see some flakes this weekend. A strengthening storm system over the Pacific Ocean will come onshore over the next couple days them dive down into the Southeast this weekend bringing another blast of cold air and the potential for a wintry mix of rain and snow. So, should you stock up on bread, milk, and eggs? Not just yet.

The storm in question is still well over 3,000 miles away and it's too early to pinpoint the exact track it'll take as it moves into the Southeast.

If the storm tracks farther to the South, closer to the Gulf Coast, then the rain/snow chances would mainly be confined to Mississippi and Alabama leaving us shivering and cloudy.

If the storm tracks closer to our southern Tennessee border, then it would bring a rain/snow mix on Saturday, with some brief light snow showers possible on Sunday.

Some minor accumulations are possible if the storm tracks closer to us. The system won't have much moisture to work with so, if we do get accumulating snow totals, it would be on the lower end likely around a dusting to an inch or two.

So, yes, there's a chance for sticking snow this weekend. But it's not a slam-dunk. Not by a long shot. Stay tuned.

