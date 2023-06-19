Could the Innocence Project have an interest in Joe Clyde Daniels case?

DICKSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Joe Clyde Daniels disappeared five years ago and his father is now serving life for murder.

But the case remains open.

Appeals are pending and now the Innocence Project may choose to look into what happened at trial.

A jury found Joseph Daniels guilty of killing his five-year-old son Joe Clyde and he's locked up.

The verdict came down more than two years ago in Dickson County.

Daniels is serving fifty-one years in prison. Now his attorneys are finally about to file their appeal citing several issues.

"We had a lot of reversible errors in the trial so he advised he wants to pursue an appeal," said Jake Lockert.

First and foremost, the defense will argue the judge made a mistake in allowing the jury to hear Daniels' confession.

"Why did I kill my son? Why did I kill my son?" cried Daniels in a video shown at trial.

Defense attorney Jake Lockert says the confession was coerced, Daniels recanted and that there was no evidence to support his claim he killed Joe Clyde.

On appeal, prosecution witnesses will be called again to look for inconsistencies ...

"Some the witnesses may testify to something different and that's what the defense is hoping," said NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo.

Meanwhile, Lockert says the Innocence Project is watching.

He says the organization -- which looks for those wrongfully convicted -- contacted his office to say they would like to discuss Daniels' case after his appeal.

They have not responded to our request for comment.

And, Lockert says the Innocence Project has not yet decided if it will take the case.

But, if they do, the focus will be on Daniels' words used against him.

Lockert says the Innocence Project often looks at cases involving DNA evidence.

But, in the Daniels case, the issue will be on whether there was a false confession. Remember, the case is not closed because Joe Clyde's body has never been found.

There is no physical evidence.

Daniel's conviction came on the strength of witness testimony and his confession.