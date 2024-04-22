Could the Joe Clyde Daniels tragic case help find Sebastian Rogers?

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. — Two months and nothing — a grim milestone.

Fifteen-year-old Sebastian Rogers disappeared from his Hendersonville home eight weeks ago.

As the search continues, authorities now look back at another high-profile and very similar case — one many of you will remember — involving Joe Clyde Daniels, and what might be learned from Joe Clyde that could help in the search for Sebastian.

Five-year-old Joe Clyde disappeared from his Dickson County home in 2018.

He's never been found.

And some of the same people who looked for him are now also looking for Sebastian Rogers.

There's no denying the similarities in the two cases.

Five-year-old Joe Clyde, autistic, was said to have wandered from his home at night, barefoot and in his pajamas.

That was six years ago this month.

A massive search and nothing has been found.

"Our main focus is finding where he is at — his remains, or if he's alive we find him alive," said David Marshburn, a search volunteer back in 2018.

Now, consider 15-year-old Sebastian, also autistic, and said to have left his home in Hendersonville at night, barefoot and with a flashlight two months ago.

A massive search and nothing has been found.

"In the absence of information what we will continue to do is go back over everything we've done and give it a news set of eyes on it," said Eric Craddock, chief deputy with the Sumner County Sheriff's Office.

Much like Sebastain, there was no physical evidence to explain Joe Clyde's disappearance.

You may recall his case quickly turned criminal. The key difference is his father confessed to killing his son. He quickly recanted that confession, but was still found guilty at trial.

"Why did I kill my son? Why did I kill my son," cried Joseph Daniels, Joe's father, in the video confession at trial in 2021.

To date, Joe Clyde's body still has never been found.

Legal experts say his father never would have been convicted without the confession.

So, what does this mean for Sebastian?

"We have not cleared anyone, but we have no evidence to support foul play," said Craddock.

This despite hours of interviews with those close to Sebastian.

So, no confession.

No physical evidence.

No new leads.

"If anything is to be learned from Joe Clyde's case it is this: If someone who knows something doesn't speak out with whether a confession or a new lead, it's possible Sebastian's case will never be solved," Craddock said.

Authorities have never named any potential suspects.

And they say Sebastian's stepfather, mother, and biological father continue to cooperate.

Anyone with tips call 1-800-TBI-FIND.