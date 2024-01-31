Could the man sentenced for killing Holly Bobo get released?

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVF) — New details have arisen in the Holly Bobo murder case — a case many thought was closed.

Zach Adams was convicted of her murder, but new developments could lead to his release.

A new petition filed in court outlines in stunning detail claims from the key witness against Adams, who said his testimony at trial was pure fiction.

He's told two stories, and the question now is: Which one to believe?

The answer will decide if a convicted killer goes free. It was seven years ago, that a jury convicted Zach Adams for the murder of 20-year-old nursing student. There was no physical evidence or DNA linking Adams to the crime.

So, the key for the prosecution was co-defendant Jason Autry, who cut a deal to testify against Adams.

At trial he testified:

"He said I need help burying the body.

What was your plan of disposing of Holly's body?

Gut her."

Autry shocked the courtroom with the gruesome details.

"I grabbed the upper torso of Ms. Bobo's body. Zach left the tailgate down. I brought the torso to the tailgate where he grabbed the legs."

The jury believed him and sentenced Adams to life. Autry had cut a deal and got eight years.

But now he says he made it all up.

"It's a very big deal. But not common because most lawyers can't find new evidence in a case of this magnitude," said legal analyst David Raybin.

The new evidence is spelled out in this petition filed by Adams' appellate lawyer.

Autry recants his testimony.

"He admitted to concocting the entire story in his cell at jail while reviewing discovery. We put it together in three days."

He just recreated his day and "added Holly to it" — all to get him out of jail at the express guidance from his attorney.

"That is extremely rare when a witness says they recant their testimony, and say, 'I lied about everything,'" said Raybin.

In fact, Autry did deny any involvement in an exclusive interview with NewsChannel 5 before the trial.

"No sir. Right hand before God, the father, son and Holy Ghost. I didn't bother that girl in no form or no fashion. Do you know who did? No sir."

Autry changed his story in the courtroom.

So what to believe?

There now will be a hearing in that same trial court on this petition with witnesses called. A judge will decide whether Adams gets a new trial.

Legal expert David Raybin says in general judges tend to view such recanted testimony with great skepticism.

Whatever is decided will be appealed to a higher court for review.