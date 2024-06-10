Could you go an entire year without buying non-essential items? A new challenge could put you to the test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Could you go an entire year without buying anything you don't absolutely need? A new challenge on social media is putting people to the test.

It's called the No Buy Challenge. More than 150,000 people have joined the pledge to stop buying all non-essential items for a predetermined amount of time.

The idea started several years ago as an experiment in budgeting and mindful spending. Many hope it'll help against inflation while others say it's about reducing waste and protecting the environment.

Experts who've taken the pledge have offered five tips to help you beat the challenge. They say you should identify your weaknesses and be aware of your vulnerabilities to help make a realistic plan, whether that's going to Titans and Preds games or buying a pair of shoes you don't need.

They encourage you to make your own rules. A year may be too long for you, but many people take the challenge month by month. Experts say don't be afraid to take a pause. If you get excited by something you see online, write it down instead of immediately buying it. If you still want it by the end of the month then it's still worth buying. Finally, they say reconsider your screen time. Sometimes promotions online can be tempting, so cutting back on that could help.

There's a lot of reasons why someone may want to do the No Buy Challenge. Do you think you're up for it?