Council Holds Public Meeting On Transit Plan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - People weighed-in on a proposed multi-billion dollar mass-transit plan for Nashville at the Metro Council meeting.

Council members held a public hearing Tuesday night to get input from the community. It was the last opportunity for people to comment on the plan before it comes up for a critical second vote at next week's council meeting.

The plan, which is called "Let's Move Nashville: Metro's Transportation Solution" calls for $5.4 billion to build a light rail system in Nashville over the next 15 years. It will also improve the city's current bus system.

Tuesday night's public hearing was open to anyone who wants to share their opinions on the proposal. Previously, supporters have said this is an important investment in the city's future, while opponents believe the money should be spent elsewhere.

After listening to all the feedback, council members will decide to put the issue on the ballot for voters in May.