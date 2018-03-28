Council Member Erica Gilmore Running For Nashville Mayor

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 69°
LO: 56°
Photo: www.ericagilmore.com
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Council member Erica Gilmore has announced that she’s running for Nashville Mayor.
Gilmore, one of five at-large council members, announced her run Wednesday morning and will challenge Mayor David Briley.
Briley announced his intentions to run just two days after being sworn in, following Megan Barry’s resignation in early March.
The election has been set for August. The winner will hold office until the next regularly-scheduled mayoral election in August 2019.