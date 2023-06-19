Council set to vote to fill late Rep. Bill Beck's seat this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — It's been two weeks since longtime State Representative Bill Beck died unexpectedly. Two candidates are now campaigning to fill that seat. Former Metro Councilmember Anthony Davis plans to announce his run for the District 51 House seat this week.

Davis represented District 7 from 2011 to 2019 on the Metro Council, but he will not be alone on the ballot. Nashville organizer Aftyn Behn has announced she has launched her campaign for the seat on social media.

She stated that there are a lot of changes she hopes to make across Tennessee.

Behn is the campaign director for the progressive group RuralOrganizing.org and a former organizer with Indivisible and Tennessee Justice Center.

Democrat, Reyn Haun picked up a qualifying petition on June 7, and there could still be more people throwing their name in.

They have until Thursday to do so.

The election will then be August 3, the same day as the mayoral and Metro Council elections.

Tuesday, council members will vote for someone to fill the District 51 seat until the August 3rd election.

The vote is deemed necessary in the event there's a special legislative session on gun control that moves forward as planned in August.