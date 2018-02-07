Council Approves Special Investigative Committee To Look Into Mayor's Use Of Funds
8:27 PM, Feb 6, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Council members voted to create a special committee to investigate Mayor Barry's use of funds during her affair with her bodyguard, Rob Forrest.
On Tuesday night, the council decided to investigative whether the mayor misused public funds during her two year affair.
It's a move that hasn't been made by council since 1974. It's a rare act because because it requires three fourths of the council to vote in favor of it - 30 of a possible 39 seated council members. And that's exactly what happened.
Thirty members voted to pass the resolution to create the special committee.
Tuesday night's meeting was the first time council will be together since news of the affair broke.