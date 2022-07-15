NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Council vote on whether to agree on the Republican National Convention coming to Nashville in 2024 is now pushed back until August. Meanwhile, the RNC Site Selection Committee voted Friday to recommend Milwaukee for the convention.

"Today, the Site Selection Committee voted to recommend Milwaukee to host the 2024 Republican National Convention and it is a testament to the forthright and professional behavior embraced by Milwaukee’s city leaders throughout the process. A final decision will be made by Chairwoman McDaniel and the full RNC in the coming weeks,” RNC Senior Advisor Richard Walters said.

Councilman Robert Swope said Friday he would refile the bill for the Aug. 2 meeting. He said all parties agreed on this timetable.

Last week, both Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton and Lt. Gov. Randy McNally said the legislature would consider a special-called session for the Tennessee General Assembly if Nashville council members voted against the RNC agreement.

Swope told NewsChannel 5 on the council floor that he withdrew the bill because of security issues that need addressing between the RNC and Metro. He said the bill was taken off the agenda at the request of the RNC and host committee.

Previously, the Tennessee GOP and the Tennessee Democratic Party executive directors both said they would like conventions for both parties to come to Nashville in the next decade.

However, some council members have been vocal they don't want to see the convention come to Nashville regardless

During that early July meeting, Councilwoman Sharon Hurt also withdrew her legislation that would have asked to disavow the convention coming to the city.

Milwaukee is also a contender for the convention. That city's council unanimously approved an agreement welcoming the RNC, according to CBS 58.