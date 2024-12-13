Countdown to Christmas: Hendersonville woman takes to social media opening Advent calendars

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether it's putting up Christmas decorations or lighting a menorah, December is marked with traditions new and old.

For one Hendersonville woman, an annual festivity that began during the pandemic is bringing the joy of Advent calendars to many people.

Advent is celebrated in the days leading up to Christmas, often with a calendar that offers a treat each day.

Growing up, Sunny Fitz enjoyed Advent calendars and the daily presents they bring.

"As a child, I definitely had the chocolate Advents and things like that," said Sunny Fitz, a Hendersonville resident, and Advent enthusiast.

Then about five years ago, her interest was peaked again when a friend told her about some of the new Advent calendars on the market.

"Somebody said there was a wine Advent and I stopped in my tracks and was like, this is what dreams are made of," Fitz said.

So she decided to go all in for Advent.

"Currently I believe I have 10 advent calendars," Fitz said.

In addition to wine, the calendars offered up cheese, chocolate, toys for the dogs, and many other items.

Fitz didn't stop at just purchasing the calendars, she started filming herself revealing their daily gifts.

She began putting the videos on social media in December 2020.

"We were all so frustrated with having to be home and not having any social activities," Fitz said.

The videos gave her a creative outlet and a chance to cheer people up in the dark days of the pandemic.

"It's wild to know that this tiny little device [smartphone] has been able to connect me with people," Fitz said.

So a pandemic project became a tradition and it's still going strong half a decade later.

"I love making them, so having people respond back was just so rewarding for all of us. And it just stuck," Fitz said.

For more information on viewing Sunny's videos, click here and here.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at robb.coles@newschannel5.com.