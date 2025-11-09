Counties open warming centers as cold front moves through

A brief cold snap has prompted several counties to open warming centers this weekend as temperatures dip before rebounding into the 70s next week.
Local officials are encouraging residents to double-check hours and locations before visiting, as some centers may only operate during the coldest nights.
The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has an interactive map showing open warming centers statewide. The map is updated regularly with hours, addresses, and contact information.
Find the latest details here: https://shorturl.at/6U6X6.
