Counting the uncounted vote: Tennessee student mock election registration now open

They aren't old enough to legally vote yet, but their votes are about to count — or, at least, they'll be counted.

Soon, Tennessee students in grades Pre-K through 12 will be given the opportunity to participate in mock elections surrounding the gubernatorial race between Republican incumbent Bill Lee and Democrat nominee Jason Brantley Martin. Registration is now open.

"The mock election allows students to see firsthand how we, as Tennesseans, select our elected officials," said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. "By participating, I hope students will feel prepared to vote and be inspired to be civically engaged adults."

The Tennessee Student Mock Election is a nonpartisan educational experience that is intended both to stimulate future civic engagement and to learn firsthand how elected officials are selected. All students may participate, whether attending public, private or home school associations in-state.

Schools can begin reporting their results on October 19 — the first day of Tennessee's early voting period. The final day to submit results is November 1.

Participating schools will receive "I voted" stickers and signs from the Secretary of State's office, as well as printable mock ballots.

The Tennessee Student Mock Election was launched by the Secretary of State's office during the 2016 presidential election. More than 37,000 students from 262 schools participated in the most recent, 2020 presidential election.