Country Artist Brenda Lee Visits Music Row Museum

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - John Early Museum Magnet School students created an exhibit celebrating the history of Music Row, and it even included a treat from legendary singer, Brenda Lee.

Savannah Rae and classmates spent months studying the history of Music Row and its artists, recording methods, and songs that made it famous.

"The students pick out all the artifacts and the layout for the museum and we picked it based on the decade we picked for each section," said Jamie Watson.

History has come alive for the students after giving a private tour to Music Row legend Brenda Lee, who's showcased in the museum.

"I think we artists as a whole love things like this and we love that the students are getting educated on our music and all the other music out there," said Lee.

The students had a chance to tell Lee and music producer Mike Curb about the exhibit and ask them questions about their research.

"It's so exciting to see the students researching things om such depth, but then to be able to also tell them how right they are, but then maybe add some things they may not have known," Curb said.

John Early is one of the only sanctioned museum schools in North and South America and a unique learning opportunity.

You can visit the museum for free any week day through May. During the summer, the students will prepare a new exhibit for the fall.