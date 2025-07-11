Country artist charged in crosswalk crash that left one woman dead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Country music artist Conner Smith is facing a misdemeanor charge following a crash that killed a 77-year-old pedestrian in downtown Nashville last month.

Smith, 24, was issued a state citation Thursday night for failure to yield the right of way resulting in death, a Class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a June 8 crash that claimed the life of Dorothy Dobbins.

According to Metro Police, Dobbins was walking in a marked crosswalk on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street when she was struck by Smith’s Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Witnesses said Smith immediately rushed to help her until emergency crews arrived. Dobbins later died at the hospital.

Police said there was no evidence of impairment or distracted driving on Smith’s part. He was not arrested, but is scheduled to appear for booking on August 7.

In a statement, Smith’s attorney Worrick G. Robinson IV said, “Conner is incredibly grateful to the MNPD for their time and efforts to carefully investigate this tragic accident and has continued to cooperate at all times. His thoughts remain with Ms. Dobbins’ family, and he remains committed to honoring her memory by supporting pedestrian safety efforts.”

Sources said changes have already been made at the site of the crash, including new crosswalk signage and the removal of a tree that had previously blocked visibility.